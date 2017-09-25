While attending a ballet in Paris, Lenny Kravitz got very salty with a fellow guest, but things turned out sweet in the end.

The whole altercation started over... chocolate.

WENN.com

The New York Post reported that Lenny was attending the opening of the Paris Opera Ballet last week. As the lights went down, the rocker pulled out a piece of chocolate to snack on. The sound from unwrapping the candy didn't sit well with one particular guest.

After the guest shushed Lenny and told him to "stop eating," the singer "got out of his seat and confronted the guy," a source said.

"Don't tell me what to do," he yelled at the guy, according to Page Six. The man wasn't backing down and shouted back.

"You don't know who that is!" a woman reportedly shouted at Lenny, to which he replied, "I don't care — don't tell me what to do."

"It was really uncomfortable. It looked like Lenny was going to punch out this guy's lights in the City of Light," the source said.

Michael Boardman/WENN.com

Things calmed down and Lenny took his seat. Later, Lenny and the candy complainer were seen "apologizing and hugging it out, making amends for their misunderstanding," Page Six says.

Upon hearing of the incident, a pal told the New York Post, "He was coming from the studio, he had a piece of chocolate and this guy got annoyed. He really does live by the words 'let love rule.'"