Liam Payne had a celebrity-adjacent run-in when he got in an Uber.

The driver was Jason Derulo's uncle!

Jason's uncle couldn't get over his brush with the former of One Directioner, and he even gave his nephew a call with Liam by his side.

"This is crazy," Jason's uncle says while dialing his nephew's number. "I told him it's a small world."

A video of the phone call was posted to Liam's Twitter on Dec. 15.

"It's Liam, we did the TBS rap battle the other week, I'm with your uncle!," a laughing Liam tells Jason. "Your uncle showed us all the parties and all the houses and stuff."

With everyone listening, the two had a brief conversation on speakerphone about their "funny" rap battle.

In posting the video to Twitter, Liam captioned it with three laughing emojis, telling Jason, "Your uncle is a Legend."

Jason retweeted the video.

That, ladies and gentlemen, is a 5-star ride!