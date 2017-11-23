While millions of fans were screaming for him as he stood on stage with One Direction, Liam Payne was holding a secret. He was struggling with his mental health.

In fact, he says he shouldn't have been able to even tour because his problems were so bad.

Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock

The singer spoke to The Sun about his inner demons, saying, "I shouldn't have been able to do as many shows as we did, if I'm honest about it, if I'm brutally honest about it."

He continued, "Going out and putting that happy smile on my face and singing the songs, honestly, sometimes it was like putting on one of those costumes, going out there and, underneath the costume, people don't really see what's going on."

In 2015, after splitting from his former girlfriend Sophia Smith, Liam was hit hard.

"I let it get to me that day. I wasn't in a good place. And unfortunately I was going through a rough time and I let it get to me a little bit too much. That was it," he said. "The more we did, I just don't think we stopped and celebrated enough how great things were and I think that's what got on top of us in the end. It was like, 'Oh, you've just won three EMAs, but get on the plane and go to the next place.'"

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

These days, Liam is in a much better place.

He also addressed One Direction's break, essentially saying it was time to split.

"Even though I know fans are not mad about it … we needed it. We needed a little bit of time away from each other," he said. "We needed a realization point to find the love for it again, rather than it just becoming a job. I'm a totally different person now to how I used to be about it."