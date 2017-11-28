Robin Leach, best known as the longtime host of "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," is recovering after suffering a transient ischemic attack, otherwise known as a "mini stroke," last week.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal, where Robin works, broke the news on Nov. 28.

Lat/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The 76-year-old media mogul remains hospitalized in Las Vegas.

The TV host's son, Steve Leach, told the newspaper that his father was vacationing in Cabo San Lucas last week when he started feeling off. Robin, the report said, was unable to eat or walk without assistance. Steve arranged for a private flight to bring his father to Las Vegas, where Robin lives.

After arriving, Robin was immediately taken to an area medical facility. On Nov. 27, while recovering in the hospital, Robin suffered a setback when his lungs began filling with blood as a complication of a procedure, which required additional treatment, John Katsilometes of the Review-Journal reported.

Robin, who writes a column for the local Vegas paper, told medical staff he was eager to get to work. "Start the rehabilitation on my right side," he told staff. "I need my right hand to type!"

Robin's column is indefinitely on hold, and it's unknown how long he will remain hospitalized.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Steve said, "My two brothers and I are extremely encouraged by Robin's strength and determination to get back to journalism. We are additionally grateful for the continued love and support from the Las Vegas community."

Robin was recently in the news when he purchased a painting by Britney Spears for $10,000.