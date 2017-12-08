Two weeks after suffering a "mini stroke," former "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" host Robin Leach is off a ventilator and is preparing to leave the intensive care unit of a Las Vegas hospital.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the longtime TV host is expected to move into an area rehabilitation facility soon. The report, which quotes Robin's son Steve, says Robin's right side was significantly weakened after suffering the stroke while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas in late November.

The man famous for his "champagne wishes and caviar dreams" catchphrase was flown to Las Vegas, where he lives, after he began feeling off while in Mexico. At the time, Steve said his father was unable to eat or walk without assistance.

After arriving, Robin was immediately taken to an area medical facility. On Nov. 27, while recovering in the hospital, Robin suffered a setback when his lungs began filling with blood as a complication of a procedure, which required additional treatment, the Review-Journal reported.

Robin, who writes a column for the local Vegas paper, told medical staff he was eager to get to work. "Start the rehabilitation on my right side," he told staff. "I need my right hand to type!"

Robin, who is typically very active on Twitter, has not tweeted since the stroke.

Robin was recently in the news when he purchased a painting by Britney Spears for $10,000.