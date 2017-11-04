Lil' Kim lovin' the love of Beyoncé's Halloween tributes
Twitter tribute site the Beyhive broke news earlier in the week about Jay-Z and Beyoncé's amazing Halloween costumes dedicated to rappers The Notorious B.I.G. and Lil' Kim, while attending friend Kelly Rowland's Halloween party.
The "Crazy in Love" singer then upped her game on Instagram, showcasing five costumes of her as the hip-hop legend and writing, "Hip Hop would not be the same without our original Queen B."
Beyoncé's looks span the late 1990s to the early 2000s, which were worn by the flamboyant writer, rapper and producer in performances during that era.
Jay-Z's Notorious B.I.G. look encapsulated the late rapper's look with a red leather jacket, Timberland boots, big gold chain, signature hat, sunglasses and cane to boot.
Fans were loving the tributes to the original Queen B online, however one, the object of Beyoncé's admiration, had stayed mum until recently.
But once B gave everyone a taste of her hip-hop inspiration, Kim decided to join in the fun, posting side-by-sides of her and the former Destiny's Child lead, writing, ""I'm still recovering from @Beyonce's slayage from Halloween and then this happens..."
"This is so adorable and it's even cuter because Jay-Z and Biggie were friends and he has his mannerisms down pat," added Lil' Kim. "I love U Queen Bey and King Jay."