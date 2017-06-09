Lil Wayne is being sued by a security guard for allegedly punching him in the face, and the man is claiming that it has racial undertones.

In a lawsuit reported by TMZ, the man claims he was working at the door of Hyde nightclub in Los Angeles in June 2016. After the BET music awards, Wayne and his friends showed up and started acting belligerent at the door, he says. Wayne was hosting an after party there with 2 Chainz.

The man said he was controlling entry into the club and told several members of Weezy's crew that they couldn't come in. At the moment, he felt that Wayne and his crew were physically threatening him. It was then, he says in court documents, the rapper punched him with a closed fist and knocked him to the ground.

The man also alleges that Wayne threw a glass of alcohol at the man's face while using profanity and making reference to the man's race. He's white.

Because of the profanity and the reference to the security guard's race, the man says this a hate crime.

The security guard went to the hospital after the alleged punch and called police.

The rapper's team has denied that Wayne punched the man, claiming that the security guard was working Wayne's VIP section, not the door. His team acknowledged that brief altercation occurred when the man grabbed Wayne by the arm, not realizing who he was. That, his team says, was it. In fact, Wayne's camp said the security guard even apologized for the incident.

TMZ says that the man is suing not only Wayne, but also his record label and Hyde for the alleged assault and battery. He's also asking for $25,000 in civil penalties.