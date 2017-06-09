Johnny Depp's daughter Lily Rose got smoked online this week after posting an image of her puffing a cigarette.

"Vogues and virginias only," the model captioned the snap with the cigarette in her mouth.

Vogues and virginias only @saraifiszel 🦋 A post shared by Lily-Rose Depp (@lilyrose_depp) on Jun 7, 2017 at 9:25pm PDT

Many of the 18-year-old's 3 million Instagram followers weren't thrilled with the photo and began schooling her on the dangers of smoking.

"Smoking is not cool," one person said. Another echoed, "Didn't your dad quit smoking cuz you had a health issue? Don't smoke."

On person said, "I've lost close young friends with lung cancer....it's not a 'pretty' exit as this photo looks." Others simply reminded her that it's been proven that smoking causes cancer.

Some focused on the physical look of smoking. "Sweetie, smoking is not cool or cute it downplays your look," a commenter claimed.

Okauchi/REX/Shutterstock

Like her dad, Lily has become quite famous in her own right. The beauty is already the face of Chanel No. 5 L'eau perfume. In 2016, she also starred in "The Dancer," which was screened at the Cannes Film Festival. She also worked alongside Natalie Portman in 2016's "Planetarium."

Last year, Johnny spoke to ET about his stunning daughter.

"It's shocking. Shocking! She's about to turn 18 and she's a perfect creature," the Pirates of the Caribbean star said. "What's most amazing is, it has all happened very quickly for her -- just boom!"

"She's so down to earth and she's so sharp and sophisticated and treats [fame] with respect, but doesn't take it all too serious to where it's a burden," he said. "I'm very proud in the way she's handled herself."

... The way she handles a cigarette, well, that may be another story.