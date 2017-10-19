Lindsay Lohan is opening up about her experience with abuse on Instagram.

The former child star posted a photo of herself from the 1998 movie "The Parent Trap," on the social media site on Oct. 18 where she discussed the alleged abuse she suffered at the hand of her ex-fiancé, Egor Tarabasov. She has since amended the caption, but the Daily Mail captured her initial words.

Whatever anyone says, I am FOR #womenempowerment #strongwoman #BESTRONG #karma will always takes its toll 𗁡𗁨𗁡❤️ #womensrights A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Oct 18, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

"Whatever anyone says, I am FOR #womenempowerment as if most women in America cared how I was abused by my exfiancé… when not one person stood up for me while he was abusing me," the 31-year-old wrote "You could only imagine what it feels like to come out as a #strongwoman BUT, acknowledge this, we all make our own choices and wake up in our own beds in the morning. I prefer to go to my home and wake up alone."

"#BESTRONG let us not blame anyone as #karma will always takes its toll #womensrights," she finished.

She later changed the caption to take out any mention of abuse. In the past, when Lindsay had publicly accused Egor of abuse, he denied the claims, accusing her of starting a spear campaign against him.

Lindsay's women empowerment post comes days after she defended Harvey Weinstein in an Instagram video. "I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now, I don't think it's right what's going on," she said. "I think Georgina needs to take a stand and be there for her husband."

She later changed her tone about the Hollywood producer. "I am saddened to hear about the allegations against my former colleague Harvey Weinstein," she told DailyMailyTV. "As someone who has lived their life in the public eye, I feel that allegations should always be made to the authorities and not played out in the media. I encourage all women who believe Harvey harmed them to report their experiences to the relevant authorities."