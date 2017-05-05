A judge ordered Lindsay Lohan to pay her former chauffeur $28,000 for services he provided to her nearly five years ago, court papers reveal.

The Daily Mail obtained the legal docs that shows the "Mean Girls" star never showed up to a New York City court to defend herself, so the judge awarded the the plaintiff, Edson Ricci, basically everything he wanted.

Edson said he provided transportation for Lindsay, as well as her friends, family and business associates, over a two-month period in 2012. He sent her multiple invoices that totaled $43,900. At one point, the actress sent him a check for $17,500, which left an unpaid balance of $26,400.

SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

The case has been going on for over a year, and Lindsay never showed up or bothered to respond to it, despite being served legal papers in 2015.

According to The Daily Mail, the judge came back with his decision on May 3 and granted the driver's motion for default judgement due to Lindsay's non-appearance in the case. He said LiLo is liable to pay Edson $27,839.

Sam Deitch/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

In March, the actress-turned-refugee advocate spoke on the British talk show "John Bishop: In Conversation With..." and said she couldn't afford a driver.

"Paparazzi in LA are hired to get into your car to see your first reaction. They're hired specifically to do that," she said. "People are just like, 'Don't drive, Lindsay. Get a driver!' But it's expensive!"