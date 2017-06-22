Lisa Rinna thinks Kylie Jenner owes her a debt of gratitude for, well, mouthing off long before it was in vogue.

The star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" spoke with Andy Cohen on June 21 during an appearance on his "Then and Now" special. The conversation quickly turned to the pout that made Lisa famous. (She acknowledged getting lip fillers decades ago when few people admitted to such things.)

"I'm the pioneer of the lip -- I just am. Kylie Jenner should thank me. You're welcome, Kylie," Lisa said, referencing Kylie's oft talked-about pout and her hugely popular lip kits.

In March 2013, Lisa spoke about her lips on the "Today" show, saying that when she was 24, she had her lips injected with silicone. She further detailed the additional procedures she's undergone in a bid to reverse the damage caused by her early silicone injections.

"Cut to a couple of years ago: I have a doctor remove as much as they possibly can because it got to the point where they were yucky. You know, they get hard," she explained. "It's gross. They are now whatever that was after they took out as much of the silicone as they could."

For years, Kylie claimed that she didn't do anything to her lips other than use liner to "over-line" her lips to create her plump look, although, to be fair, few people actually believed her. In 2015, she finally admitted to using lip fillers.

"I have temporary lip fillers. it's just an insecurity of mine, and it's what I wanted to do," Kylie said in a confessional on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" after a reporter asked her about her lips.

"Everyone always picks us apart. I want to admit to the lips, but people are so quick to judge me on everything, so I might have tiptoed around the truth, but I didn't lie," she said of her interview with the reporter that showed her essentially avoiding the topic.