Dog lover and "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Vanderpump is mourning the loss of another Pomeranian — the second in six days.

Her pup, Pikachu, joins Pink, in doggy heaven. She posted tributes to both dogs on Instagram, writing, "Rest in peace my sweet Pikachu, we will miss you so much.. Such sadness at your loss," late on Wednesday, Oct. 4. On Sept. 26 she posted, "Rest in peace Pink Dog, we are devastated to see you go so suddenly... you were such a happy pink dog and we will miss you dreadfully, we love you."

"It was unfortunate timing to lose two of our furry children in six days. Pikachu was suffering the last few days so it gave us some solace when he passed," the 57-year-old told Us Weekly in a statement. "The carers at VCA treated him with love and compassion and he is now at rest. In light of recent tragic events, it makes me appreciate even more the huge comfort that our beloved pets give to us in this very sad world."

As for Pink's passing, the animal activist only explained, "Ken gave her cpr all the way to vet but it was too late," on Twitter. "Very very sad at this moment."

Before Pink and Pikachu passed, they were among Lisa and her husband Ken Todd's eight dogs.

"[We have] four Pomeranians: Pikachu, Poppy, Gigalo (aka Giggy), and Pink dog. Poppy I got from a rescue center in Sacramento. He unfortunately has alopecia, but he's doing a lot better now," she told Modern Dog magazine. "Plus, I have one Maltese named Lollypop, one American Cocker Spaniel—a wedding anniversary gift to us—named Schnoooky, and a Golden Retriever named Rumpy who ended up falling in love with an older woman, Avery, another Golden Retriever."