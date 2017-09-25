"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, are being sued by a high-end dog boutique which claims the couple stole their designs.

Clint Brewer / Splash News

The Blast reported that Fifi & Romeo, which has a slew of famous clients, is accusing Lisa of entering into a deal to launch a clothing line for pets. As part of the deal, the company was on the hook to design the clothing, whereas Lisa's company was supposed to manufacture, market and sell it. According to the lawsuit, the deal was for a 70/30 split of profits, and the Vanderpump's were supposed to handle the monthly accounting.

Fifi & Romeo claims it spent eight months creating multiple products and gave them to Lisa and Ken. The company claims Lisa ended up using the exact same designs and is now even selling them under "Vanderpump Pets." The agreement, the lawsuit states, was supposed to be under the name "Fifi & Romeo for Vanderpump Pets."

@Parisa / Splash News

The company states that after the couple received the product samples, they failed to return calls and failed to attend meetings.

The company is seeking $500,000 in damages.

Lisa has not commented on the lawsuit.