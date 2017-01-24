"Love & Hip Hop: New York" star Remy Ma shared some heartbreaking news: She recently suffered a miscarriage.

Fans of the rapper found out about the news on the VH1 show on Monday, Jan. 23. After the episode aired, Remy took to Instagram to share a previously recorded video from the hospital. In the gut wrenching video, Remy, the longtime partner of rapper Papoose Mackie, spoke about going to a baby shower and buying baby clothes.

"I bought a pregnancy journal and started filling it out," she said. "I never for one second thought that it would end like this for me in the hospital. I have stitches in my stomach and no baby. Today I was thinking of names and planning the nursery."

First, thank you to everyone that sent their congrats as well as condolences🙏🏽 This was a hard time for me & my husband & we thought long and hard before deciding to share this part of our lives with you all. I was totally against it but in a fit of crying @papoosepapoose said " you are not the only one going thru this , we will get thru it" ...made me realize how many women like myself experience the same thing and don't have a strong partner by their side to say it will be alright. So I'm here to tell anyone going thru a similar situation that it is not over and God has the last say so Thank you to the staff at the hospital I was in; you all were super nice & respectful and did everything to ensure I was comfortable. And to Dr. Razmzan , who came to perform my surgery at 5am, who tried his best to leave me scarless and succeeded, who eased any fears I had- THANK YOU, & don't retire yet cuz once we find the right in vitro dr you have to deliver my babies 😘#BlackLove #RemyMa #MeetTheMackies A video posted by Remy Ma (@remyma) on Jan 23, 2017 at 6:43pm PST

Papoose also shared a photo of he and Remy around the same time as his lady.

I wanna thank everyone for the support🙏 tough time for us!!!!!! #blacklove A photo posted by Papoose Mackie (@papoosepapoose) on Jan 23, 2017 at 6:21pm PST

