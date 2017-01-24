'Love and Hip Hop' star Remy Ma suffers a miscarriage
"Love & Hip Hop: New York" star Remy Ma shared some heartbreaking news: She recently suffered a miscarriage.
Fans of the rapper found out about the news on the VH1 show on Monday, Jan. 23. After the episode aired, Remy took to Instagram to share a previously recorded video from the hospital. In the gut wrenching video, Remy, the longtime partner of rapper Papoose Mackie, spoke about going to a baby shower and buying baby clothes.
"I bought a pregnancy journal and started filling it out," she said. "I never for one second thought that it would end like this for me in the hospital. I have stitches in my stomach and no baby. Today I was thinking of names and planning the nursery."
Along with her words on video, she detailed the situation more in her Instagram caption.
"First, thank you to everyone that sent their congrats as well as condolences🙏 This was a hard time for me & my husband & we thought long and hard before deciding to share this part of our lives with you all," she said. "I was totally against it but in a fit of crying @papoosepapoose said 'you are not the only one going thru this , we will get thru it' ...made me realize how many women like myself experience the same thing and don't have a strong partner by their side to say it will be alright."
She continued, "So I'm here to tell anyone going thru a similar situation that it is not over and God has the last say so Thank you to the staff at the hospital I was in; you all were super nice & respectful and did everything to ensure I was comfortable."
She still has hope for children, though, writing, "And to Dr. Razmzan , who came to perform my surgery at 5am, who tried his best to leave me scarless and succeeded, who eased any fears I had- THANK YOU, & don't retire yet cuz once we find the right in vitro dr you have to deliver my babies 😘#BlackLove #RemyMa #MeetTheMackies."
Papoose also shared a photo of he and Remy around the same time as his lady.
He wrote, "I wanna thank everyone for the support🙏 tough time for us!!!!!! #blacklove."