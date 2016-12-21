Lucy Hale's body is not for public consumption, and her legal team is going after a website that has posted two topless photos of the actress in her bed.

According to TMZ, her attorney sent a threatening letter to Celeb Jihad, which published the images that were apparently sent to a friend. The images clearly show her breasts and a tattoo underneath her breast.

The letter indicated that a lawsuit would be filed if the images weren't deleted.

TMZ said Lucy's phone was hacked and she owns the images, so she has every right to demand that the images be taken down.

Celeb Jihad has yet to delete the images of the 27-year-old.

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, Lucy took to Twitter to send out a positive tweet. Although she makes no mention of the hack, it seems that her comments are regarding the images.

"I love you guys," she told her nearly six million followers, "thanks for having my back always."

This isn't the first time Lucy was hacked. In early January 2016, someone reportedly got ahold of her Twitter and Instagram passwords and began posting Taylor Swift lyrics.