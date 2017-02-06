Luke Bryan stayed off the sauce for a few months to prepare for the National Anthem at the Super Bowl.

"It's two months of preparation when you find out you're doing the anthem," the country superstar told reporters after the anthem. "I haven't went out any night so I've been a good boy preparing."

Luke isn't known for having a crazy lifestyle, but his self-imposed late night ban worked. By and large his anthem was a success, and he was receiving accolades afterward.

"I hope everybody felt that I did a great job with it. And when all my Nashville country music singer buddies are texting me 'good job,' I'm like, 'All right, I did a good job,'" he said.

Aside from players like Tom Brady being there, Luke is well aware that he wasn't the biggest star on that field on Sunday. That honor belonged to former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara, both of whom were recently released from the hospital.

"With what they're dealing with health-wise, I think it was an honor and a privilege for America to see them," Luke said. "What a beautiful family, and for them to be here together it was a special moment. I was glad I got to witness it."

He also got to witness a heck of a game after all of that, as well.

Go ahead and have a drink, Mr. Bryan! You deserve it.