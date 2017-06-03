Though Luke Hemsworth is the oldest of the Hemsworth brothers and launched his career as an actor a few years before his younger siblings, it took him the longest amount of time to make a name for himself in Hollywood.

We now know him not just as Chris Hemsworth and Liam Hemsworth's big brother but also as Ashley Stubbs on HBO's "Westworld."

Chris Pizzello / Invision/AP

Those years working to step out of the long shadows cast by his little bros couldn't have been easy for the Australian actor -- especially considering he admits the sibling rivalry between this is real!

"We have a healthy rivalry with everything that we do," Luke tells Us Weekly.

But that doesn't mean the brothers don't support or help each other from time to time.

"Sometimes we shoot each other scripts and say, 'Take a look at this. What do you think?'" added the 36 year old. "But we're all pretty autonomous. We tend to rely on the people that are the experts."

Salangsang / BFA / REX / Shutterstock / Rex USA

While 33-year-old Chris and 27-year-old Liam will spend the summer out of the spotlight, Luke will be headlining the Western "Hickok" alongside Bruce Dern, Trace Adkins and Kris Kristofferson. The film is due July 7, 2017.

He's then scheduled to shoot the second season of the hit HBO series and will also star in the sci-fi film "Encounter," which debuts in late 2017.

