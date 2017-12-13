Lupita Nyong'o's newest hobby is, well, very sexy.

In the newest issue of Vogue, the "Star Wars" actress said she likes the mentality of children and likes to remain childlike.

"That's why I like to try new things, like pole-dancing," she said, adding that she also tries to learn new languages or instruments. "I value not being good at things, because children are not good at things."

Where did she discover a fascination with pole dancing? Where else, a strip club in New York City (she went to with a friend).

"It was a fancy club," she said. "It was incredible and sexy, and I thought, I need to learn how to do that."

Lupita's love of working out and fitness came while she was a kid watching her aunt exercise to Jane Fonda tapes, she told Vogue.

While getting prepared to play Nakia in the upcoming film "Black Panther," she didn't hit the pole or turn to those VHS tapes, but rather bootcamp style exercises, which she did for four hours a day for six weeks with co-stars.

"[Co-star] Chadwick [Boseman] had a live drummer come in as we worked out, and it was so cool—it changes your sense of internal rhythm," she said. "My character fights with anything: guns, spears, ring blades, shoes, glass."

Of Luptia, Chadwick said, "She's very inquisitive in the way she works; she's very detailed. She probably has the most organized script I've ever seen: The pages are color-coded with Post-its and notes. On set, she's not going to let the camera operators, the cinematographer, or the director go without answering the questions she has."