Macklemore and his wife, Tricia Davis, are expecting a second child together.

Judy Eddy/WENN.com

The rapper revealed the news on Instagram on Sept. 28 while also promoting his upcoming Gemini tour.

"Tricia is pregnant and today we are going to find out the gender of our child," the rapper says, as their daughter, Sloane Ava Simone Haggerty, kisses her mom. The couple then stands over a cake that is half decorated pink and half blue. But, rather than colorful cake, he pulls out a paper that reveals he's adding an additional Seattle concert to his tour.

After a promo shows how to get tickets, Macklemore looks at the camera and says, "Tricia really is pregnant, though."

He captioned the video, "Seattle... Second time's the charm. 😉 (and yes, both announcements are true)."

Macklemore seems to relish in being a father, often posting images of him and Sloane on Instagram. Last Christmas he wrote on Instagram, "This dad life tho!?! Nothing better."

His new album,"Gemini," is littered with references to his little one. In his song "Excavate," he raps, "My greatest achievement isn't the dollars / My greatest achievement isn't the followers / My greatest achievement isn't the accolades / My greatest achievement is my daughter."

He continues, "Waking up in the morning, being a father / Watching the light kiss her eyelids / Hearing her singalong to Chainz / And being like, yeah, that's my kid."