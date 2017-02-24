Mahershala Ali is now in the role of a lifetime: father.

The "Moonlight" star and his wife, Amatus Sami-Karim, have welcomed their firstborn child together, he announced on Instagram on Friday, Feb. 24.

"Bari (Bar-ee) Najma Ali 2/22/17 #pisces," he captioned an image of his wife holding and kissing their new little one in the hospital.

Bari (Bar-ee) Najma Ali 2/22/17 #pisces ✨ A post shared by Mahershala Ali (@mahershalaali) on Feb 24, 2017 at 12:22pm PST

Amatus announced the pregnancy in December as her husband was getting praise and earning Oscar and Golden Globes nominations, among many others, for his role in "Moonlight."

Earlier this month he told E! News he was "looking forward to having a new teacher. Kids teach. They're the truth. I'm ready to learn my lessons and learn them well, and I hope I have something to teach our child."

When Jimmy Kimmel asked Mahershala if he and his wife had picked a name, he said, "We're looking to do something simpler."

"My wife's name is Amatus Sami…but we're going to do something a little bit simpler for our child," he said, but promised to "keep it unique."

After winning a Screen Actors Guild award, the "House of Cards" star said he was he going to celebrate "on my pillow."

"You know, my wife is nine months pregnant and she's at home by herself and I gotta get home," he said.

He once joked with E! that he would name his child Oscar if he wins an Academy Award on Sunday, Feb, 26.

"Maybe a middle name," he laughed. "You know, if it is a girl, it could be Oscaria."

He added, "I am just hoping that I am still on my feet, come February 27. The baby better be here beforehand, but yeah, sleep is done. I think this has been like the warm up for being tired for the next 10 years of my life."