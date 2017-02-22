Malia Obama is the newest socialite on the scene in New York City, but, despite her late nights, it seems that she isn't imbibing in the booze.

Former President Barack Obama's daughter has been spotted recently at a few bars in Manhattan as she works as an intern for the Weinstein Company.

Last weekend, the former first daughter was seen partying in the VIP section of New York hotspot Up&Down, according to the New York Post's Page Six.

"She arrived with heavy security, and stayed till about 2 a.m.," one source told the newspaper. Another said the 18-year-old steered clear of the booze. "She was just drinking Red Bull," the second source said.

Recently, Malia was seen at HBO's premiere of "Girls" at the Black Lodge in New York's Soho neighborhood. After that, she reportedly headed to Cipriani 42nd Street with some of the cast of the show.

She also hit up a New York Fashion Week afterparty with J.Crew's Jenna Lyons at the Happy Ending bar.

"Malia came in with one Secret Service guy, and she was dancing with her girlfriends . . . ," a source told The Post in early February. "They stayed for about an hour until around 3 a.m."

A second source added, "People didn't approach her. Malia wasn't drinking, but she looked like she was having a good time with her friends."

Since her father left the White House, Malia has been seen at a variety of places, not all of them in New York, where her internship is based. In January, just a week after her dad left Pennsylvania Avenue, she attended a protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline in Park City, Utah, during the Sundance Film Festival.

"It was amazing to see ­Malia," Shailene Woodley told Democracy Now. "To witness a human being and a woman coming into her own outside of her family and outside of the attachments that this country has on her . . . because she recognizes, regardless of her last name, that if she doesn't participate in democracy, there will be no world for her future children."