Is that you, Mama June?!

The "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" star recently underwent a major transformation, which she's been mostly keeping under wraps -- until now!

The full scope of the reality TV star's weight loss was revealed on the March 31 episode of WE tv's "Mama June: From Not to Hot," which centered around a photo shoot.

In a clip from the episode, which the network shared on Instagram, June Shannon looks trim in a magenta top and black pants while speaking on camera. She's also depicted walking with her back to the camera through what appears to be a studio while wearing a belted blush dress with ruffles and a sheer skirt.

#MamaJune has officially gone #FromNotToHot 🎉❤️😍🔥🎊 A post shared by wetv (@wetv) on Mar 31, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

"I've worked my a-- off working out, eating healthy, and now it's like everything is coming full circle and I'm becoming the person on the outside that I felt like I was on the inside," she says.

On April 1, WE tv returned to Instagram to share a shot from the photo shoot that the March 31 episode of the show chronicled. (The network split up the picture into nine separate posts, which they shared one at a time to create a photo grid on their page depicting June in the same pink dress.)

"This is not an #AprilFools joke," the network wrote in the caption of each post, which they've since deleted.

WE tv also posted a side-by-side on Twitter showing off June's new look.

Additionally, the network shared a preview of next week's season finale of "Mama June: From Not to Hot."

The clip shows the mother of four rocking a long red gown while crashing ex-husband Sugar Bear's wedding. And while she clearly looks fabulous, all does not go according to plan.

The reality TV star, who once weighed 460 pounds and has undergone multiple surgeries as part of her weight-loss journey, has slimmed down from a size 28 to a size 4.

She has attributed her ex's nuptials as the primary driving force behind her desire to lose weight.

"My goal when I first started this weight-loss journey was to make Sugar Bear kind of jealous," she once said on the show. But it's no longer about revenge. Doing all the surgeries really took a toll on me -- not just physically, but emotionally."