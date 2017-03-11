Did Mama June wear a fat suit?

Fans of the former "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" star are shocked by her impressive and astounding slim down. Her weight loss journey is currently being documented on the new WE tv series, "Mama June: From Not to Hot," but some are speculating how much weight she really lost during the course of the show.

Mama June, whose real name is June Shannon, is vehemently denying these rumors. The 37-year-old has deliberately stayed out of the public eye over the last few months, so as not to spoil the show's ultimate reveal -- that she has slimmed down to a size 4.

Fans are wondering if she truly lost all that weight due to diet and exercise, or if she was possibly wearing a fat suit towards the beginning to make the final results look more dramatic.

"Definitely did not wear a fat suit," June told The Domenick Nati Show on March 10. "I was fat."

It was a combination of diet, exercise and plastic surgery that brought the reality star to where she is today. She told that same iHeartRadio show that she after having gastric surgery in 2015 that she has undergone a tummy tuck, breast lift and had excess skin removed from her arms and neck.

The show chronicles her amazing transformation, and she has an ex to credit for serving up the right inspiration. June's ex Mike Thompson, best known to "Honey Boo Boo" fans as Sugar Bear, had a February 2017 wedding, which provided June with the desire to shed the weight.

June once weighed 460 pounds, and though she's not specifying her current weight, she does say she's currently happy with the reflection in the mirror.

"I never had like an ideal weight in mind. I'm pretty much happy where I'm at right now," she told the radio show.

Those eager to see the 37-year-old's new body will have to be patient and keep tuning in to the WE tv show. So far there's been no sneak peek of her new physique, and the first glimpse will be on the reality series.