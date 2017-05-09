Police swarmed 50 Cent's Connecticut home on May 9 after an attempted break-in on the property. A man was arrested at the scene, according to reports.

TMZ said that law enforcement surrounded the rapper's home. Police were reportedly alerted by someone on the property after an entry alarm went off, and the rapper was alerted around the same time that police were called.

Because 50's estate covers 17 acres of land -- the home is 50,000 square feet in and of itself -- a squad of law enforcement in marked and unmarked cars were sent to investigate.

After dispatching to the property, police found a man named Elwin Joyce on the scene. The suspect, TMZ says, forced his way into the residence. He was arrested on charges of second degree burglary, trespassing, criminal mischief and attempted larceny.

It's unclear if anything was stolen.

NBC reported that the house boasts 25 bathrooms, a nightclub, a recording studio, and a helicopter landing. 50 purchased the home from boxer Mike Tyson in 2003.