Mandy Moore doesn't have children in real life, but she became quite the expert on pregnancy thanks to "This Is Us."

In an interview with Glamour, Mandy said the show's costume designer created multiple different prosthetic stomachs and breasts for her to wear as her character, Rebecca Pearson, "grew."

"There were four different pairs as I progressed through different stages of pregnancy. [Costume designer Hala Bahmet] became the boob guru," Mandy said, adding that she had "really epic prosthetics."

Originally, her character's breasts were made of birdseed, but the costume designer "eventually adapted them into the most realistic boobs I've ever seen," Mandy said.

"On our show, [Rebecca] jumps through multiple decades and Hala's costumes never distract," she continued. "They always enroll just the right amount of nostalgia helping to create that immediate sense of familiarity that everybody gets when they watch the show."

It turns out that Hala even created a few dresses for Rebecca that never saw the light of day, but they will if Mandy has anything to say about it! The actress just hopes those gowns haven't found their way to the fashion graveyard.

"Hala created the most meticulously beautiful, flowy, bohemian maternity dresses [for Rebecca,] only to have them completely tossed aside at the last minute because the directors wanted me in a white T-shirt and jeans," she said. "Hala, I hope you saved them because I'm going to track them down and use them one day in real life!"

Of her pregnant look on the hit NBC show, Mandy previously told People, "There was like progression of like, this size boob, this size boob and then, like, gigantic. I was like, 'This is insanity.' And different pregnancy pads, yes. I was most interested in the different-sized cutlets that I had to put on. I had a bodysuit I would pull up, but the boobs I had the most trouble with. They were right underneath my chin! I had to adjust the boobs more than I had to do anything else."