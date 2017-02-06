A photo to remember! Mandy Moore took us all on a journey to nostalgia land over the weekend when she reunited with her "A Walk To Remember" costar Shane West, as well as the film's director, Adam Shankman.

Mandy shared a photo of the reunion on her Instagram page.

Welp. These 2 gentlemen are still some of the best around. Loved catching up with ya, @theshanewest and @adamshankman. My ❤ is full. #awalktoremember #reunion A photo posted by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Feb 5, 2017 at 10:27pm PST

"Welp. These 2 gentlemen are still some of the best around. Loved catching up with ya, @theshanewest and @adamshankman. My ❤ is full. #awalktoremember #reunion," she captioned the image.

To this day, the movie still tugs at the heart strings of its fans.

Both Mandy and Shane speak about it often, as well.

Last month Shane shared a throwback photo of he and Mandy from the film.

It seems it's the 15th anniversary of the little engine that could....A Walk To Remember. Time flies 💫 Your love and support for this film will always put a smile on our faces. THANK YOU ✨ @mandymooremm @adamshankman A photo posted by Shane West (@theshanewest) on Jan 25, 2017 at 10:26am PST

"It seems it's the 15th anniversary of the little engine that could....A Walk To Remember," he wrote. "Time flies 💫 Your love and support for this film will always put a smile on our faces. THANK YOU."

They both recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the film.

"Shane was so cool. Everything about him — the way he dressed, the little cigarettes that he smoked, and the music he listened to. He was the character to me and there was definitely a part of me that absolutely fell in love with him," she said. "I don't know if I could discern the difference between him and the character at that point in time because, again, it was my first experience doing anything like this and I was a 16-year-old, impressionable girl. I was just so caught up in the moment and the experience."

"I absolutely walked away from that project so convinced that there would never be a project as special as that," she continued. "Shane was so wonderful."

Shane added, "[Mandy] really grew up on that movie. We all did, but we were all in our twenties apart from her. I might have had a baby face and that's great, but I believe I was 24. There was someone else — who I'm not going to say right now — whose name was batted around for Mandy's role. I remember I wasn't keen on that idea and thankfully it didn't happen."