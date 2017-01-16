Mariah Carey has officially moved on from her disastrous New Year's Eve performance -- and she has a few more million dollars to prove it.

Over the weekend, the "We Belong Together" singer and Elton John snagged a cool $4.2 million to perform at a wedding in London.

According to TMZ, the 19-year-old bride, Irene Kogan of Russia, had her wealthy grandfather Valery Kogan cover the cost booking both musicians and flying Mimi in from the U.S. to sing at her nine-hour reception at the Landmark hotel.

The private show got underway with a 12-song set from the Rocket Man, who dedicated "Tiny Dancer" to the bride.

"This is for Irene," Elton said as the bride cried tears of joy on her new husband's shoulder. "She's not that tiny, but I know she's a really good dancer because I can see her down there."

Mariah soon took over, performing a said-to-be stunning version of "We Belong Together" in homage to the new husband and wife.

Meanwhile, both fans and critics on this side of the pond are still talking about what went wrong during Mariah's technical glitch and lip-sync-laden Times Square set during "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve."

On Monday, Jan. 16, Ellen DeGeneres wasted little time before asking her guest, Nick Cannon, to weigh in on the controversy surrounding his ex, whose reps have claimed the singer's earpiece went out not by accident but in an act of sabotage.

(Producers of the New Year's show have countered that claim, saying Dick Clark Productions "had no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey's New Year's Eve performance.")

As for Nick, he diverted the line of questioning with a joke.

"You know me, I'm a conspiracy theorist. I think the government did that. They set her up. That was a distraction. They just put her out there," he said (via Us Weekly).

"But I mean, anyone who knows about performing and having inner ears and stuff like that, things like that can go wrong on live television," he continued.

"I do live television. I screw up on 'America's Got Talent' all the time. So when there's people in your ear saying things and stuff, I think she kinda got a little flustered."

He went on to point out she handled the situation the best she could.

"But being the diva that she is, she said, 'I'm just going to walk around and pose for seven minutes,'" he recalled. "And like Ryan Seacrest said, she can do no wrong. She worked through it. [The crowd was] like, 'She's amazing and her lips aren't even moving!'"