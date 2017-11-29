When Mariah Carey and her former fiance James Packer split in 2016, she demanded a huge amount of money for her troubles. A new reports says Mimi got multiple millions of dollars, but still far south of what she was asking.

Rex USA

The Blast indicates that Mariah and James struck a deal a few months ago in which Mariah got to keep her 35-carat engagement ring. She also got a few million dollars in the process. All and all, between the ring and the cash, Mariah is reportedly walking away with between $5 million and $10 million.

After Mariah and James' breakup in October 2016, the diva demanded that he pay her $50 million. At the time, she claims he got her to move from New York to L.A., uprooting her entire life, so he could be near his kids, TMZ reported. She said he also made "financial promises" to her.

Ciao Hollywood / Splash News

On Oct. 27, TMZ quoted a Mariah source who claimed that James did "something awful" to the singer's assistant on a yacht in Greece, but didn't get specific.

"Mariah and James had a fight in Greece, and have not seen each other since," the diva's rep told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "The fight was not because of any cheating allegations or excessive spending by Mariah."

Mariah, TMZ said, was so traumatized that she had to cancel the South American leg of her tour, which also played into her $50 million request.