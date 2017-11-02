Step right up! On Nov. 2, Mariah Carey was immortalized at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles like so many other before her. Of course, part of the gig is putting your hands and feet in wet cement.

Mariah did just that, but she decided to keep her shoes on... and she was wearing $900 Christian Louboutin heels. Yes, she put $900 shoes in wet cement, all while being assisted by three men. It was every bit as diva glamorous as you would expect.

It's not entirely unheard of for stars to wear their shoes when they step into the wet clay, but it's certainly not the norm.

In addition to her heels, Mariah also donned a black mini dress.

Mariah is well aware of the legends who have been enshrined at the Chinese Theatre.

"I have this picture of Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell when they were doing their imprint ceremony. It's an iconic photograph, and I have it hanging in my living room," she told Variety. "It's something that feels humbling, and I feel honored by it."

