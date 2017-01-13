Mario Lopez's backyard collapsed into a street below his home after torrential rainfall created havoc in Los Angeles.

The former "Saved By The Bell" star documented the mess on social media while remaining thankful his kids weren't playing in the yard when it went down.

"So, because of the rain, half my yard is in the street," he said in a video showing the backyard carnage. "This is unbelievable."

Well... My yard collapsed into the street below. No Bocce for a while... #ThePowerOfMotherNature #CasaLopezIsWounded A video posted by Mario Lopez (@mariolopezextra) on Jan 12, 2017 at 11:05pm PST

Once the sun came up on Friday, Jan. 13, the "Extra" host was able to get a better look at the damage.

So, this is my yard today after City Public Works worked all night. Street below me is completely blocked. Guess the kids aren't playing outside... #CasaLopezIsWounded A photo posted by Mario Lopez (@mariolopezextra) on Jan 13, 2017 at 9:56am PST

Mario shared another video on Friday of himself standing at the street below while city workers feverishly worked to clear up the road.

When it rains in LA... #CasaLopezIsWounded A video posted by Mario Lopez (@mariolopezextra) on Jan 13, 2017 at 10:28am PST

"My guys right here are moving the debris completely away," he said. "We've got a lot of trees, a lot of concrete and dirt... We gotta get it all out of here. Thank God weren't playing in the yard and that no one got hurt, neighbors or no one, but it is... wow."

He captioned the video simply: "When it rains in LA..."

The damage was so bad that local news crews filmed overhead from helicopters. Mario, of course, made light of the situation, posting a screen grab of the view of his house. The local news headline was "Mario Lopez Storm Damage."

Just got my own storm coverage. They don't mess around... @KNBC #CasaLopezIsWounded A photo posted by Mario Lopez (@mariolopezextra) on Jan 13, 2017 at 11:57am PST

"Just got my own storm coverage," he wrote. "They don't mess around..."