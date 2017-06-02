On what can only be described as a very, very bad date, Martha Stewart learned that chivalrous men are still a rare commodity.

While speaking to Town and Country, the 75-year-old VH1 star recalled a terrible experience she once had with a man. (Perhaps we should say a "boy" -- a "man" would have at least footed the bill!)

"I went to the lounge area at Le Bernardin with this guy," she recalled. "He had to go somewhere afterward, and I had to go somewhere after. It wasn't a first date, but it was like a second or third date. We each had places to go; he did not ask me to go with him to the second place."

She continued, "We had cocktails and a little caviar or something. Then he just got up and said he had to run, and he ran out and didn't pay! And I thought that was extremely rude."

What was he thinking?!

Martha said she's not too jazzed about romance these days.

"I don't have that much time for casual dating," she said. "Not really. It's more like, how much time do I want to spend with that particular person? How interesting is that person to me?"

She didn't discuss when that disappointing date happened or how old the man was. Age, though, is just a number to the homemaker.

In December, Martha hilariously spoke about her last boyfriend with Wendy Williams.

"He looked older; he had a little gray in his hair," she said. "But he was 34 years old or something. But he was very fun, very fun."

Martha admitted that that was a little young for her, though.

"I went on a trip to Egypt and I took this guy with me and I thought, he'll be fun. And he was so much fun," she said. "I had all my nieces and nephews with me, and during the trip, I found out he was younger than my daughter. I had no idea!"

At the time she said, "I'm dating a little here and there," and added that her ideal man is "not older, definitely not older, about 10 years younger."