It was nearly 25 years ago since the beloved TV show "Martin" premiered, but don't expect to ever see the characters on screen together again, the main star says.

We know what you're thinking... Damn, Gina!

"A reunion? No, we've done everything that we could do," Martin Lawrence told the New York Post's Page Six. "There will be no reunion."

There isn't any bad blood with his former cast mates, he says, it's just that a reunion doesn't seem necessary.

"I talk to Tichina [Arnold], Carl [Anthony Payne II] and I ran into Tisha [Campbell-Martin]," he said. "Yeah, we've talked."

Similarly, Martin also denied that there is a "Bad Boys" reunion in the works, despite media reports and websites saying otherwise. He even has two "Bad Boys" sequels listed as upcoming projects on his IMDB page.

"There can't be a 'Bad Boys 4' if there hasn't even been a 'Bad Boys 3,'" he said. "The whole 'Bad Boys' — there's no 'Bad Boys' going on. There's no 'Bad Boys.'"

Still, despite shutting down a reunion possibility, Martin isn't distancing himself from his eponymous sitcom. In fact, he's launched a new emoji app, MartinMojis, which features characters and catchphrases from the show.

"So many people come up to me [and say] 'What's up?!'" he said, referring once if his best-known lines. "Everyone else has emojis, why not me?"

Although he made both his "Martin" and "Bad Boys" characters his own, he said those guys aren't the real him.

"I know who I am," he said. "I'm a blessed child of God, and I know exactly who I am, so I don't confuse myself with any of my characters. I am Martin Lawrence."