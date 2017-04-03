Martin Lawrence is about to be hitched again.

The comedian popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Roberta Moradfar on March 31.

Roberta announced the news on Instagram, posting a collage of images of her and her man, as well as an image of her ring.

"And I said "YES!" ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️3.31.2017 marks a huge milestone in my life #Fiance #TrueLove #LoveofmyLife #MyForever #FutureWife #M❤️R #ILoveHim #IconicJewels," Roberta, a nurse practitioner, said.

TMZ says Martin dropped about $500,000 on the 5-carat ring, which he got at Iconic Jewels. Another carat was added for just the band, which has Martin and Roberta's initials spelled out in diamonds on the bottom.

Iconic Jewels shared a closeup video of the custom ring, too, but didn't say whose finger it was destined for.

"This is going to someone very special #M ❤R," the caption said.

The ring was delivered to Martin on March 31 and he is said to have proposed just a few hours after that.

This will be Martin's third marriage.