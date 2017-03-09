Mary-Kate Olsen very, very rarely speaks publicly about her marriage to Olivier Sarkozy, but she's finally giving fans a glimpse into her home life.

During a joint interview with her twin sister, Ashley Olsen, with Net-a-Porter's The Edit, Mary-Kate said, "I think we're lucky. [Working hard] comes quite naturally for us. We don't need so much time to sit and think and ponder. But then I have a husband, two stepkids and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner. I run on the weekend. You find the thing that helps you relax, and if you don't have it, you have to look for it. Or you get burned out, and then you're not productive."

On November 27, 2015, Marty-Kate married her 47-year-old husband in Manhattan. Olivier had previously been married to Charlotte Bernard and they share two kids, Julien and Margo.

Mary-Kate and her sister have been in fashion for years after first making it big when they starred on "Full House." They opted not to join their former costars for Netflix's "Fuller House."

"We're used to being on the other side of the camera and managing the process, so it's hard for us to do [shoots]. That's why you have models," Mary-Kate explained, referring to the siblings' fashion line, Elizabeth and James.

"When we were younger, being in the public eye was almost part of our role and responsibility — to set the trends at that time or be ahead of fashion," Mary-Kate said. "We would take adult clothing and cut it down to our size, change the proportions. I think from a young age we understood fit in a very different way because we're so petite."

Ashley told The Edit that she and her sister are "quite sheltered" by staying off of social media, but they think they connect to fans via their clothing.

"We just want to help women feel however they want to feel," Mary-Kate said. "Every once in a while, we want to change our perfume or our haircut; we want to wear heels or flats. We just like to switch it up. That's the beauty of clothes."