Mary-Louise Parker's nanny was arrested this week after she allegedly stole $30,000 from the actress.

The nanny has been charged with several counts of identity theft, grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property, the New York Daily News says.

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

The "Weeds" star claims that nanny, Amanda Hoston-St. Louis, was supposed to be shopping for her two kids, William and Caroline. Mary says the nanny used the funds for herself. Through her job as the caretaker, she had access to Mary's debit card and pin number.

The Daily News detailed the transactions. Mary claims that Amanda made two withdrawals since April, each totaling more than $3,000, but sources said she's been linked to more than $30,000 in transactions dating back to 2016.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Cops caught wind of the alleged thievery after a recent transaction, the report says, but didn't detail what that transaction was.

In 2015, the actress released a memoir titled "Dear Mr. You." In it, Amanda was listed in the acknowledgements.

Amanda was arraigned in Brooklyn Criminal Court on June 20 and released without bail.