In a new interview, "Matilda" star Mara Wilson discusses the timing of her decision to come out as bisexual.

The former child star took to social media in June 2016, following a mass shooting at Pulse nightclub, a gay club, in Orlando, that claimed the lives of 49 people. She shared a photo of herself in a different gay club the morning after the tragic event, writing, "I have never had a better experience at a club than I did then," she captioned a photo of herself at 18. "Great music and people. And one of my friends met his partner that night! I haven't been to one since college, except once when a friend brought me along. I didn't feel like I belonged there. But the LGBTQ community has always felt like home, especially a few years later when I, uh, learned something about myself."

But now Mara says that she sometimes regrets the timing of her announcement, as many have criticized her for it.

"I often wish that I hadn't done it then because I got accused of taking advantage of a tragedy for personal attention," the 30-year-old told Lambda Legal. "Now clearly I like attention, but I am not so callous as to make a tragedy about myself, my life and my story. That isn't what I was going for."

"A lot of people like to tell women — and especially queer women — that they are doing things for attention," she adds. "And it is strange to me that the worst thing a woman can do is do something for attention."

Still, Mara, who prefers the label queer, found it important to come out.

"I think that if you're in a place of security and privilege — which I can admit that I am — it's important for you to [come out]," she says. "I don't see myself as anybody's savior, but I'd rather it were me — who can afford therapy and afford this platform — getting harassed for being who I am than a young LGBTQ kid. I think it's important."