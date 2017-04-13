Matt Damon's 6-year-old daughter Stella is recovering this week after being stung by a jellyfish during an Australian vacation.

According to a report in The Courier Mail, Matt and his family were vacationing with Chris Hemsworth at Chris' northern New South Wales estate when Stella got into the ocean. While swimming, a jellyfish attacked her and stung her.

Stella began screaming and quickly got back to shore. Matt, quick on his feet, ran to a nearby cafe to get ice to help treat the wound. Local paramedics soon arrived to assist, as well.

The Daily Mail published pictures of Matt and his wife Luciana Barroso comforting the little girl as she was being treated. It's not known where she was stung, but pictures seem to indicate that it was on her right foot.

The sting put a damper on an otherwise fun-filled time between the two A-list families. The Damons and Hemsworths have been seen riding horses along the beach and checking out Australia via the air in helicopters.

Matt previously told radio show Fitzy And Wippa: "I'm really tight with [Chris] and his wife and the kids."

In 2014, Chris also praised Matt in GQ.

"We became friends around the time I started to work, and I've really benefited from watching how he handles himself," Chris said. "Matt's just a normal guy who has the movie star thing figured out."