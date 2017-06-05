Count Matthew Perry as another one of the famed "Friends" cast who has no interest in ever sitting down for a cup of coffee at Central Perk again.

In an interview with Variety, he said he's closed the door permanently on reprising his role as Chandler Bing.

"I have this recurring nightmare - I'm not kidding about this. When I'm asleep, I have this nightmare that we do 'Friends' again and nobody cares," he said. "We do a whole series, we come back, and nobody cares about it. So if anybody asks me, I'm gonna say 'no.' The thing is: We ended on such a high. We can't beat it. Why would we go and do it again?"

Last year, he began starring in the play "The End of Longing" in London's West End, a show he wrote. The play is set to begin Off-Broadway on June 5. And although "Friends" ended in 2004, he knows that many people still see him as the zany and lovable Chandler.

"No one's going to write a part for me like this one [in 'The End of Longing.'] People still see me as Chandler, the goofy, sarcastic guy, and this is not that," he said. "I don't think that anybody's out there thinking, 'I'll write this for Perry,' other than me. So I did that, and I think probably the next thing I do will be written by me, too. In the second half of my life, I don't want to do your standard sitcom television. I want to do edgier, darker, dramatic stuff."

In May, "Friends" co-creator Marta Kauffman said a reunion was 100 percent dead in the water.

"Nope! Never happening," she told Us Weekly. "I know, [rumors] happen all the time! Not happening. Not ever."

In early May, Jennifer Aniston, who starred as Rachel Green, said that "Friends" wouldn't work in the day and age because of technology.

"We were jokingly saying that if 'Friends' was created today, you would have a coffee shop full of people that were just staring into iPhones," she said on Arianna Huffington's new Thrive Global Podcast. "There would be no actual episodes or conversations."