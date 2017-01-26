While one face returns to The O.C., another goes.

Meghan King Edmonds, who starred in two seasons of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," will not be coming back for the upcoming season, according to Us Weekly.

Neither Meghan nor the Bravo network have confirmed the news, but Meghan took to Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 26 to share an image that read: "If you are not obsessed with your life, change it."

Meghan and her husband, Jim Edmonds, a former baseball stud, welcomed their first child together, a daughter, in November. They named her Aspen King Edmonds.

Much of season 11 of "RHOC" centered on their couple's desire to have a child and Meghan's struggle to conceive.

After the couple welcomed their daughter on Thanksgiving 2016, Meghan gave a very detailed account of the pregnancy.

"From the hours leading up to the birth I had the most incredible husband, he didn't leave my side. I could not have labored naturally without him and my doula," she said. "Jimmy was a constant source of support through every contraction, each blood-curdling scream and each time I told him I thought I was dying and couldn't do it anymore. He ran baths, helped me walk, helped me breathe, held my hands, essentially endured the burden of my pain for all 22 hours."

The news of Meghan's "Housewives" exit comes two days after it was reported that Tamra Judge will return, much to the chagrin of a few other "RHOC" stars.

In November, Us reported that Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd were "are on a campaign" to get Tamra out because of a strong dislike toward her. The problem for Vicki and Kelly, though, is that discord equals ratings.

On Jan. 23, Tamra may have subtly confirmed her return on social media, sharing a selfie of her driving while wearing a hat that said "#HOUSEWIFE."

"👈 #yes #stillahousewife," she captioned the image.

Ironically, it's Meghan's Hashtag Hats brand that sells the the "HOUSEWIFE" hats.