Although she has no official title or crown, Meghan Markle is already basically thought of as a member of the royal family.

Of course, sources have said recently that it's only a matter of months before that's true and she and her beau Prince Harry are engaged. According to a new report, that would all be welcome news for Britain's top family.

"She's very much been accepted into the family," a source told Us Weekly this week. "They are so happy to see Harry happy."

The "Suits" actress has already consulted with Duchess Kate about flawlessly transitioning from citizen into royal life or The Firm, as the royals cheekily call their family.

"Harry has made it clear she's to be treated like everyone else who lives there," the source said, adding that Meghan is simply waved through the gates of Kensington Palace upon appearance, much like the royals. All other guests go through "strict protocol" to enter the grounds, including showing two forms of identification and a written invitation.

"This is a love [Harry's] never felt before," the source told the mag. "He's met someone who understands him on a deeper level and they just connect."

The source, like others before, anticipate Meghan getting a ring from the affable prince.

"Everything is still as exciting as the day they met," the source said. "They talk about the future all the time and they see themselves together."

In March, a source told Us that the couple "will be engaged by the end of summer."

"Meghan feels a move to London is inevitable," the source continued. "It's not like Harry can uproot!... She's started thinking of the bigger picture."

A pal of the actress told the mag that Meghan is more than looking forward to a life with Harry.

"They're so in love," Meghan's pal says. "I honestly can't stress how happy she is. Out of 10, I'd say 150."