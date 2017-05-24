Priyanka Chopra doesn't like that her pal Meghan Markle is being all too often categorized as simply "Prince Harry's girlfriend," but she does like the idea of that title changing to "Prince Harry's wife."

The two beauties have been friends for two years and have often appeared on each other's Instagram pages.

#TBT to girl time with @priyankachopra & Mubina in #Malibu last week #californialove #homesweethome A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Dec 1, 2016 at 11:11am PST

While chatting with Wendy Williams, Priyanka said that the "Suits" actress has "her own achievements." While Wendy agreed, she asked the "Baywatch" stunner if she thought Harry and Meghan would tie the knot.

"I don't know. I hope so," Priyanka said. "She seems happy. I think they look great together."

Additionally, Meghan "doesn't seem to have any stress" right now, her buddy said.

Wendy then asked if Priyanka would potentially be a bridesmaid at a royal wedding between Harry and Meghan.

"I don't think if I'm that close to her," the Indian actress said. "I have known her two years now. We randomly met at a party and got on really well. So, I don't know, once I get the invite, if I'm even invited."

About last night. Thank you to my babe @priyankachopra for the best date night #Hamilton #NYC A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Sep 11, 2016 at 7:48pm PDT

Many of Harry's pals think that a wedding is happening and it's only a matter of time. In March, a source told Us Weekly that Harry will likely propose near the anniversary of their first date.

"They will be engaged by the end of summer," the source said.

An engagement wouldn't be a complete surprise to the actress either.

They "have spoken candidly about their future. They see a life together," the source told the mag.

The lovable royal, 32, and the actress, 35, began dating last summer. Since then, she has spent considerable time with her beau both in England and on vacation. He's also been out to Toronto, where she lives, to visit her. She's also reportedly gotten the approval of both the Queen and Harry's sister-in-law, Duchess Kate.

She recently joined him at Pippa Middleton's wedding reception.

Meghan, another source said, is ready to move on from acting and she and Harry have spoken about a working on a project together, as they're both established humanitarians. It's believed that the upcoming season of "Suits" will be her last.

"They're so in love," Meghan's pal says. "I honestly can't stress how happy she is. Out of 10, I'd say 150."