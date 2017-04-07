Meghan Markle said goodbye to an old friend on April 7, her lifestyle website, The Tig.

As things with her boyfriend Prince Harry continue to heat up, the "Suits" actress announced that she has shut down her site.

"After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it's time to say goodbye to The Tig," she wrote on the site's homepage. "What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You've made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy. Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being 'the change you wish to see in the world.' Above all, don't ever forget your worth - as I've told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough. Thank you for everything."

She also used her personal Instagram page to speak about her decision.

"Thank you to all the supporters of The Tig! From followers to contributors, you have become friends ❤ It is YOU who have made this Tig community so special. And even though I haven't met most of you, for three years I've seen your faces and read your comments and hugged you from afar," she wrote.

Over the last three years, the Tig had become its own community and a place to share ideas and thoughts. Meghan often spoke about things that inspired her, specifically food and travel. The website's name, she said, is inspired by the wine Tignanello.

"Tignanello is a full-bodied red wine that I tried about seven years ago," she told Tory Daily. "In wine circles, it is nicknamed 'Tig.' It was my first moment of getting it — I finally understood what people meant by the body, structure, finish, legs of wine. The TIG is my nickname for me getting it. Not just wine, but everything."

Perhaps the shutting down of her site is another step toward becoming a royal, which seems to be on the horizon.

"[Harry and Meghan] will be engaged by the end of summer," a source close to the lovable prince told Us Weekly in March.

That said, a source assures People, "The Tig has been a labor of love for Meghan, but it's a full-time job. She wants to focus this season of 'Suits,' which just starting filming and spending more time in the field on her philanthropy."

It's believed that the upcoming season of "Suits" will also be Meghan's last.

"They're so in love," Meghan's pal told Us. "I honestly can't stress how happy she is. Out of 10, I'd say 150."