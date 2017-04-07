For someone who uses her voice for a living, it wasn't easy for Meghan Trainor to stay silent following vocal surgery last year. Luckily from her, she was still able to communicate with her boyfriend, Daryl Sabara.

"The real trooper was my boyfriend because he learned sign language for me. I would spell out words for him," she said told Ellen DeGeneres. "He just stuck with me through it. He was great … He's better than whatever I wished for."

Sounds like Daryl was speaking the language of love!

Meghan has had vocal issues in the past. In 2015 she repaired a hemorrhaged vocal cord and had to cancel several concerts.

At the Billboard Women Music in December 2016, she accepted an award via satellite using flash cards since she couldn't speak.

"I really couldn't talk since December. It was like three months of vocal rest and then we decided, 'Let's get the surgery before [doing 'The Ellen show],'" she said. "It was tough."

Her boyfriend's love made things a little easier though. The two began dating in fall 2016, a few months before the surgery. In the newest Cosmopolitan magazine, she gushed about her man and gave a little glimpse into the bedroom when she said he is "obsessed" with her body.

"I never really felt sexy with guys before. No one expressed how they liked my body out loud in the bedroom until I met Daryl. He is obsessed with it — every inch," she told the mag. "He's a champion, so we're in heaven."