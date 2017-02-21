Broadway got a quick dose of "girl power" thanks to Mel B.

The former Spice Girl performed for the final time as Roxie Heart in "Chicago the Musical" on Sunday, Feb. 19, but couldn't say goodbye before giving love to her all-girl supergroup.

While in Roxie's outfit, Mel B briefly broke character to sing to a few well-known words from "Wannabe."

"I'm going to tell you something," she told the audience before breaking down into, "So, here's a story from A to Z..." The crowd roared in nostalgic appreciation.

The "X Factor" judge shared a video of the moment on her Instagram page.

"Here is a snippet of me last night doing my last show In @chicagomusical playing Roxie heart breaking character busting out some spice power haha #nyc🗽 #broadwaybaby," she captioned the video.

Continuing her spicy throwbacks, Mel shared an image of her walking into the MTV Europe Music Awards with her fellow Spice Girls while making a funny face.

"Me walking off broadway last night at my last show," she joked.

Although pop music fans have been clamoring for a Spice Girls reunion in the future, it's likely that we may never see it in its true form. Last year, Mel B confirmed to James Corden that she and Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell have reunited to form a trio called GEM (an acronym based off their first names.) Victoria Beckham isn't participating, choosing to focus on her fashion lines. Mel C also declined.

The new trio first teased fans of a reunion in July 2016 on the 20th anniversary of "Wannabe."

"We are going to do something us three," Melanie said. "We're going to perform and celebrate together for the people."

One thing they didn't anticipate when they announced GEM was Geri's pregnancy, but Mel recently told Sunrise that she still wants to make a tour a reality.

"I'm so down to make this happen, you have no idea," Mel B said. "It's just a case of getting everybody else on the same page...Trying to get everyone's schedule on the same kind of situation is near impossible."