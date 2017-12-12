In 2010, Spice Girls singer Mel B got a matching tattoo down the side of her ribcage to show her love to then-husband Stephen Belafonte. Now, though, that tattoo is gone after she cut it out from her body.

The Daily Mail has pictures of Mel's side after the drastic measure. The words "Stephen, till death do us part you own my heart" had been inked on body, but his name has now been cut away. Mel simply used an anesthetic rather than having the name lasered off (the other words still appear down the side of her body.)

"I wanted the tattoo removed to help close the final chapter on a toxic relationship," she told The Daily Mail. "Even though I've taken the steps to remove Stephen's name from my body, the domestic abuse will forever remain with me."

Mel now has 13 stitches and a very visible scar in the place of Stephen's name.

The removal of the ink comes nearly seven years to the day after and her ex she got matching tats in Hollywood.

In March, the singer filed for divorce from her ex, just a few months shy of their 10-year anniversary.

Mel and Stephen's divorce has been incredibly vitriolic at times. She's alleged abuse and claimed in court documents that Stephen impregnated their nanny and used Mel's money to get an abortion.

Last month, though, the duo settled their domestic violence case and Mel agreed to drop the restraining order she had against Stephen. The agreement made it possible for Stephen to see their daughter, Madison, who he was prohibited from going near as part of the restraining order. In early December, Stephen alleged that Mel was violating the judge's orders.