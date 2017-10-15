Busted!

Melissa Etheridge was busted for weed possession while attempting to cross the border into Canada, according to TMZ.

Melissa's bus was busted by the K-9 unit on Aug. 17 when she was caught in possession of marijuana at the border in North Dakota.

When confronted by police, the 56-year-old singer said that the drugs are to help her manage the pain of cancer. While marijuana is legal where the famed singer lives in California, it is not in North Dakota.

Meanwhile, less than a month later, Todd Rundgren was busted in the same location on Sept. 9. Interestingly, the K-9 unit didn't catch him but a quick search of his bus found vapes and liquid THC.

Looks like Hollywood celebs should be careful while entering Canada via North Dakota!