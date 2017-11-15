Melissa Etheridge won't be going to jail over her marijuana arrest in August near the U.S.-Canada border in North Dakota.

TMZ reported on Nov. 15 that the singer struck a plea deal.

Charlie Steffens/WENN.com

Burke County State attorney Amber Fiesel told TMZ that Melissa pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class B misdemeanor. She'll pay $1,000 in fines and fees and get six months of unsupervised probation. The case will be thrown out if she stays out of trouble for those six months.

On Aug. 17, Melissa was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, after her tour bus was stopped by Customs and Border Protection agents in North Dakota and a dog sniffed out some cannabis oil.

She later spoke to Variety about the arrest, saying she's a "rock star now" and that she's "in good company" with other artists who have been busted for drugs.

WENN

According to TMZ, prosecutors wanted Melissa to submit to drug testing, but the judge shut that down after hearing Melissa has a medical marijuana card in California to treat her cancer-related pain.

Melissa was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2004, and she has long been an advocate for marijuana and cannabis to treat pain.