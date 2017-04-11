Tragedy struck the Buble family in late 2016 when the Canadian-singer announced that his son Noah, 3, was battling liver cancer.

However, Noah completed chemotherapy in March and seems to be doing much better. Both Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato put their careers on hold to focus on their family, but now the couple is starting to get back to work as the news on Noah's health remains positive.

While chatting about her movie, "Those Who Love Hate," Luisana opened up about Noah's cancer battle and how the family made it through such a difficult time.

"It's difficult for me to speak about this, it's very recent and I'm still a bit sensitive about the subject," said the Argentinian model-actress on April 10 at a press conference in Buenos Aires. Acknowledging his journey of convalescence, she continued, "My son's recovery is a long process as you all know and he has to continue with check-ups. But we are very happy. We are looking forward to thinking about the future, to seeing our children grow."

Luisana's spirituality also helped the Bublé family throughout Noah's treatment. "My faith in the fact God had a miracle helped me," she said. "I became strong so my son would get better. I transmitted that to all my friends and family. As a family we were always very united and we fought this together. We did everything we could for our son, so he would come through this."

Luisana made sure to thank all of their fans for their love and support. "The love is daily, when people stop me in the street," she said. "It's wonderful to know that you're accompanied in life and that people love you."

In February, Michael shared a Facebook post updating the world on Noah's condition, "We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy."

We're happy to hear that Noah is doing well!