So far, the majority of Hollywood has remained mum as the ongoing sexual harassment allegations pile up against mega producer Harvey Weinstein - however now one person on his payroll has said that she has had enough.

Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinksi , who has a three-book deal with Weinstein Books, says she wants out unless Harvey bows out completely.

"I have a three-book deal with Weinstein Books, through Hachette," she tweeted out on Saturday. "I can't go forward with those books unless Harvey resigns."

Earlier in the week, the New York Times set off a firestorm with a detailed account of three decades of payouts related to sexual incidents, which included $100,000 to actress Rose McGowan --and "Dolphin Tale" star Ashley Judd went on record detailing an incident at Weinstein's hotel room in 1997, where he requested a massage and for her to watch him shower .

In the days that have ensued since the bombshell report, very few have come forward to denounce the producer, even after a Huffington story Friday of Weinstein exposing himself while masturbating in front of a reporter.

Brzezinski, who is married to her co-host Joe Scarborough, published her 2011 book "Knowing Your Value: Women, Money, and Getting What You're Worth" with Weinstein Books, added via Twitter that "Harvey Weinstein needs to resign from his companies, face his sickness, and go into a long, self-imposed exile," and added that "Authors, actors, and moviemakers should not work for any Weinstein company until he resigns. Not a close call."

According to Page Six, Brzezinksi's deal is "in the high six figures" and would include a revised edition of "Knowing Your Value: Women, Money, and Getting What You're Worth," and a fall 2018 book titled "Comeback Careers."

Although he told the New York Times that he would take leave, Friday it was announced that Weinstein had been suspended by the company that he shares with his brother Bob, as an investigation had been ordered.

Three board members have since resigned, as well as Sen. Al Franken, a Minnesota Democrat, is going to give donations from Weinstein to the Minnesota Indian Women's Resource Center. And, Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts, will give the $5,000 she received from Weinstein for her 2012 Senate campaign to a charity.