This is no laughing matter. Mike Epps and a friend were arrested in New Orleans over the weekend after brawling in a casino.

But, to make things worse, the funny man didn't show up to an arraignment on the matter on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

According to The Advocate, Mike allegedly attacked a tourist from Virginia at Harrah's Casino on Feb. 18. Mike's friend Thomas Cobb also reportedly joined in on the fight.

The victim was in "The Big Easy" for the NBA All-Star game, which took place on Sunday.

Arrest affidavits obtained by the Louisiana-based newspaper didn't detail the scrum, only saying the men were "(i)nvolved in a physical altercation" where they "struck" the victim and were arrested on a count of battery.

The Advocate also spoke to the alleged victim, who asked not to be identified. He said he was heading to the cash-out area of the casino at about 4 a.m. when he passed the comedian and his entourage.

"We kind of met right there in the middle and I recognized him. I said 'Oh, Mike Epps!' The next thing I know, he started hitting me in the face, unprovoked," the man said. "I had a handful of chips, so I just basically bent down to protect myself, and then my friends ran over and got in front of me, and then security got there."

Casino security called police but allowed Mike to leave. He was later arrested, but the man said he wasn't made aware of the arrest until Tuesday.

"My face is still swollen right now and it was blackened shut," the man said on the telephone.

Of the arrest, the alleged victim said, "It's a relief, because I thought he got away."

The man described his injuries as "significant."